Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) fired another salvo in the direction of Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, telling a CPAC audience on Tuesday the Kentuckian has enabled the Democratic Party with his “B.S.”

Scott criticized what he said is profligate spending on the parts of both political parties. He then set his sights on McConnell.

“In each of these instances, old establishment leaders from our own Republican Party caved in and gave the Democrats the votes to nail down victory after victory, and pass dangerous left-wing policy,” he said before referencing his ill-fated challenge McConnell for the leadership post last year.

“And that’s why last fall, I committed the unpardonable sin in Washington,” Scott continued. “I challenged Mitch McConnell to be the leader of the Senate.”

Attendees rained down cheers and applause on the senator.

“Now, when I took on McConnell, I didn’t think it was gonna be easy,” he said. “I assumed I’d have a hard time winning. But guess what? We have to start somewhere. Everybody in Washington said I’m nuts. I might be. But we cannot put up with this B.S. anymore.”

Scott went on to say he’s “made a lot of progress” toward becoming the least popular person in Washington, D.C.

“I’m happy to report I’ve made a lot of progress,” he said. “I’ve got the president lying about me, both Democrat and Republican Senate leaders lying about me.”

Scott concluded this development must mean his “plan is working.”

The senator has been something of a thorn in McConnell’s side. Last year, Scott unveiled a plan that would raise taxes on roughly half of Americans, as well as sunset all federal programs including Medicare and Social Security. McConnell distanced himself from the proposals, stating they’d never get a vote if he were to become Senate leader.

President Joe Biden has used Scott’s ideas as ammo against Republicans, most notably in his State of the Union address, where Republicans jeered his accurate claim that some Republicans want to cut social programs.

In February, McConnell removed Scott from the powerful Commerce Committee in what was widely seen as payback, though McConnell denied this explanation.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

