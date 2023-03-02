Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville Claims Democrats ‘Want One Gender,’ Says They’re Trying to ‘Get to Our Young Kids’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said the Biden administration and Democrats want there to be no gender in society before quickly “correcting” himself to say they actually “want one gender.”

He did not specify which gender.

Appearing at CPAC on Thursday, Tuberville was asked by former Trump Acting Attorney General and ex-hot tub salesman Matt Whitaker about how Republican lawmakers are fighting back against the Biden agenda.

“How is the Senate and how are Republicans on Capitol Hill pushing back against the Biden administration and their policies?” he asked.

“Well, every day, it’s something new,” the senator replied. “They’re coming after family. They want to divide family. They don’t want any gender. They want one gender. They want to attack everything that we’ve done over the years and go by their ideology.”

Tuberville said progressives are keen to “get to our young kids” because that will accelerate the destruction of the American family.

“The left knows – especially the far left, the progressives, the crazies – they know that if they can get to our young kids, then it will change everything just in a short period of time. And they’ve been able to do that,” he added.

He encouraged parents to get involved by running for school board or becoming substitute teachers.

“Folks, we’re in trouble,” the former college football coach continued. “Our country is in trouble and it starts with education. Until we start recognizing what the left is doing – trying to change family, trying to change things that are our moral values, we’ve got no chance. We’ve got no chance to keep the country free with free speech, with the Constitution that we love, with God in our life.”

Last month, Tuberville claimed that abortion includes killing children “past the moment of birth.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com