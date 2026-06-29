President Donald Trump said Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (AK) looks more like a liberal lawmaker because she suffers from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Trump diagnosed the Alaskan senator and a handful of other Republican lawmakers while speaking inside the Oval Office on Monday.

The president ripped Murkowski for her opposition to the SAVE America Act, which Trump has pushed hard for heading into the 2026 midterms; the act calls for voter ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. It also aims to cut down on who is eligible for mail-in ballots.

“She is Trump Deranged, what can I tell you?” Trump said, referring to the infamous “TDS” diagnosis.

Trump criticized Murkowski and a handful of other GOP Congress members who have opposed the act, like Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC). Trump slammed McConnell for being “very disloyal” to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD).

” Those four or five people that I mentioned, how do you vote against SAVE America? How do you vote against it? How do you vote against voter identification or proof of citizenship?” Trump continued. “The only people that would vote against that are people that are going to cheat in an election. The Democrats need it because their policy is so bad. They want open borders and high taxes.”

Trump also lamented that Murkowski is “always against” legislation like the SAVE America Act. “Nobody knows why,” Trump said.

In related news, the U.S. Supreme Court made a 5-4 ruling on Monday that thwarted Trump’s ability to limit mail-in voting. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon skewered Amy Coney Barrett for siding with the court’s liberal justices against Trump on it — and also called out Trump’s first admnistration for nominating her to begin with.

“Did anybody do any due diligence here?” Bannon asked on his War Room show. “I know it was quite — behind the scenes — it was quite contentious before. But the right to life to crowd, hey, did you do your due diligence?”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!