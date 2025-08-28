Sitting European President Flat-Out Calls Trump a ‘Russian Asset’

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa pulled no punches on Wednesday in calling President Donald Trump a “Russian asset” during a surprise speech at a university event dedicated to training young professionals in the country.

Rebelo de Sousa’s address touched on international affairs, and he mentioned Trump as “an exemplar of a new, more emotionally-charged political leadership style that seeks direct engagement with citizens, bypassing traditional media intermediaries,” according to a summary in Portugal Pulse.

The report went on to directly quote Rebelo de Sousa as saying, “With something unique and complex: the top leader of the world’s foremost superpower is, objectively, a Soviet or Russian asset. He operates as an asset.”

“I am stating that, objectively, the new American leadership has strategically benefited the Russian Federation,” he said, adding:

In other words, they have shifted from being allies on one side to referees of the challenge.

The report summarized the rest of Rebelo de Sousa’s argument as saying Trump “seeks to negotiate solely with one of the parties, excluding both Ukraine and Europe, who found themselves having to impose their presence in recent discussions” – a reference to Trump’s recent summit with Vladimir Putin, followed by European leaders rushing to the White House.

Rebelo de Sousa is Portugal’s head of state, but not the head of government, which is the prime minister, who holds most of the country’s executive power. Rebelo de Sousa plans to retire next March when his term is up and wants to teach in his retirement.

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has also spoken out publicly about Trump’s relationship with Putin.

“When you see Trump with Putin, as I have on a few occasions, he’s [Trump] like the 12-year-old boy that goes to high school and meets the captain of the football team. My hero! It is really creepy. It’s really creepy,” Turnbull said in February of 2024.

Trump, who called for Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, has long been alleged to have ties to Russia, which led to a special counsel investigation – and later the indictment and conviction of Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on a raft of charges.