WATCH: House Republican Blurts Out a Wicked Self-Own When Confronted By Angry Constituent at Town Hall

Missouri Rep. Mark Alford (R) tried to throw shade at a town hall constituent this week — but it boomeranged back to bite him.

The incident happened at forum in Harrisburg, MO on Wednesday was — one of 15 town halls in 15 counties that he planned to visit in his congressional district over a four-day period. During the q&a with the Harrisburg audience, Alford was in the middle of a sentence — when he stopped to address a woman in the audience.

“Ma’am did you want to yell something … stand up,” Alford said.

The woman’s comment was unintelligible, but the congressman was visibly put off by her remark — and fired off with what he may have thought was a witty comeback, but turned out to be a brutal self-own.

“OK, if you didn’t want to hear my lies, why did you come here?” Alford said.

The congressman quickly tried to recover, saying, “If you don’t want to hear anything I say, why did you come here? All right?”

Alford’s tour got off to a rocky start earlier this week, when KSHB 41 reported, “Most of the 55 people in the back room at the Apple Barrel Restaurant inside Harrisonville’s Sapp Brothers gas station seemed upset with Alford and his work in Washington.”

One man admonished “Your job as Congress is to check and balance our president. There’s been no checks and balances at all.” Another asked how Alford “balances being a Christian while cutting programs to help low-income people,” due to his support of Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

“I don’t think Christ ever said the government should take care of the poor. Did He?” Alford asked.

Another constituent told Alford to “take Trump’s head out of your ass.”

The National Review noted that Alford wasn’t the only Republican lawmaker having a bad month.

“Last week, Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman was booed for refusing to acknowledge that Trump’s tariff war will hurt consumers and stating that inflation hadn’t gone up when it has. New York MAGA hardliner Elise Stefanik was called a ‘Nazi’ and a sellout at her last town hall over her support for Trump and refusal to release the Epstein files. And chants of ‘vote him out!’ rained down on Mike Flood earlier this month.”

Watch the clip above via ABC17 News in Kansas City.