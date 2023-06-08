Stephen Miller Bummed Out by Trump Indictment: ‘This Is a Sad Day for Me, Personally’

Stephen Miller said Thursday was a “sad day” for him after former President Donald Trump was indicted in federal court in South Florida.

Trump was indicted on seven charges in the Southern District of Florida, including illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, and conspiracy,” according to ABC News.

The charges come amid recent reports that Special Counsel Jack Smith was wrapping up his investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents after leaving office.

Miller, a former senior adviser in the Trump White House, joined Fox News Tonight shortly after word of the indictment came down.

“There are people in the Republican Party now that seem to be coalescing around this former president,” guest host Harris Faulkner told him. “Is it possible that Democrats have just tipped Pandora’s box, politically?”

“Well, I sure hope that that’s exactly what happens, that the whole of the Republican Party, the whole of the conservative movement, and the whole of the country that cares about the rule of law coalesces President Trump in this moment,” Miller said.

He then stated he’s taking the indictment personally.

“Let me first say on a personal note, as someone that was there with President Trump in 2016 flying all around the country, going state to state, that served in the White House every single day for all four years of the administration, this is a sad day for me personally, as someone who has so much affection and admiration for President Trump,” he explained.

Miller went on to slam President Joe Biden and point to allegations by congressional Republicans that he accepted a bribe as vice president.

“It is not a coincidence, as you talked about, that this comes out, this indictment comes out, on the same day that we have credible evidence of a bribery scheme that goes all the way up to Joe Biden,” he said, saying the indictment is a plot to undermine Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. “It is a message saying, ‘We run the show, not you. This is our country, not yours. We make the decisions and we get to decide who runs this government.’ I truly believe that’s what’s at stake here.”

In August, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where they found a trove of classified material. The raid came after an attorney for Trump signed a letter to the Department of Justice stating that, to her knowledge, no government material remained on site after agents retrieved documents from the property earlier in the year.

