Ted Cruz Compares Biden to Al Capone and John Dillinger After Bribery Denial

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) compared President Joe Biden to notorious gangsters Al Capone and John Dillinger after Biden denied he took a bribe as vice president.

House Republicans allege the FBI has a document stating that an informant attested to such.

Cruz appeared on Thursday’s edition of Kudlow on Fox Business, where host Larry Kudlow aired a clip of Biden responding to an allegation of bribery by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

“Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s damning evidence the FBI filed that you sold out the country,” a reporter told Biden at the White House on Thursday. “Do you have a response to congressional Republicans?”

“Where’s the money?” Biden cracked. “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

Kudlow asked Cruz about the charge.

“When do we figure out whether or not Joe Biden took a bribe?” he asked.

“Well, I’ll tell you what – one person knows for a fact whether it is true or not and his name is Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr.,” the senator replied before slamming the president’s denial. “You know what Joe Biden could’ve done? He could’ve stood at the podium and said – if in fact the allegation was false – he could’ve said, ‘This allegation is false. It’s ridiculous to say that I took a bribe. And I’m instructing the FBI to release that document now, make the evidence public because I’m innocent.’ That is what Biden could do.”

Cruz went on to say Biden should order the FBI to release the document, but he won’t.

“Joe Biden could call for full transparency,” he continued. “When he says, ‘Where’s the money?,’ You know who else said that? Al Capone. You know who else said that? John Dillinger. Bank robbers say, ‘Where’s the money?’ You know what? You’re president of the United States. He has an obligation to be transparent with the American people.”

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) has called the allegation “complete garbage.”

“Well, my understanding is that there is information provided by an FBI source who has been credible, but has no firsthand information,” Goldman told MSNBC on Tuesday. “So, this FBI source is reporting information to the FBI that was provided by the source from somebody else.”

Goldman said the allegation relates to Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was terminated for not investigating corruption.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

