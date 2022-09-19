Alex Jones Gets Standing Ovation From TPUSA Crowd When Introduced By Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk’s pro-Trump student organization Turning Point USA welcomed Alex Jones as a “special remote guest” to an event over the weekend called “Defeating the Great Reset.”

While introducing Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host, Kirk said, “It’s not the President Trump, but it is going to make you guys, wait until you see this, all right. In fact, this man is more hated by the media than Donald Trump.”

“And that says something. Okay. Which is so if you’re going to talk about the ‘Great Reset,’ then you have to have someone who’s the most banned man in America. Alex Jones joins us,” Kirk said to a loud, standing ovation.

“Alex, welcome remotely. I was told by all the people like, ‘Oh, you can’t have Alex at your event,’ which makes me just want to have Alex even more. Alex, you wrote a book on ‘The Great Reset.’ What is the ‘Great Reset?’ Why did you write the book?” Kirk began introducing Jones.

“Well, I saw Steve Bannon yesterday, and he’s absolutely right. And I love that, you know, the title and the hashtag Defeating the Great Reset,” Jones began before diving into the conspiracy theory.

As Jones noted, former Trump adviser Bannon also spoke at the event, as did Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. Turning Point USA’s website explains what it claims the “Great Reset” is:

Coined by the WEF (World Economic Forum) the Great Reset it is a political, social, economic, and environmental plan to entirely “reimagine” the priorities of society. The ideology implementation has sparked massive protests throughout Europe for limiting energy independence, shutting down farming operations, and limiting private ownership. The WEF aims to “implement long-overdue reforms that promote more equitable outcomes,” and most notoriously, they want people by 2030 to, “own nothing and be happy.” The World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” poses one of the most dangerous threats to individual freedom, national sovereignty, divinely-ordained rights, and free enterprise that the world has ever seen. The Great Reset must be stopped—and Turning Point USA is leading the charge.

The “Great Reset” conspiracy theory began to gain steam in June of 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic after World Economic Forum introduced “The Great Reset” initiative at Davos, which is “an effort to reduce global inequality and advance environmental initiatives in the wake of the devastation of the coronavirus,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“The Great Reset conspiracy theorists argued that this announcement was proof that global elites want to use the coronavirus as a tool to reorganize global societies and economies to their benefit at the expense of ordinary people, with the ultimate goal of a global totalitarian regime,” the ADL notes.

Glenn Beck wrote a book called The Great Reset and in January 2022 told Tucker Carlson on-air that an international “reset” is underway moving Western civilization toward a fascist dystopia and that there is proof of it in Washington state – upcoming Covid-19 “internment camps.”

“The Great Reset is not a conspiracy theory, it is something that the Davos people have put together along with the World Economic Forum,” claimed Beck, while Carlson listened intensely, “and it is running rampant through every Western capital and every Western country.” Of course, Washington state never opened internment camps.

Jones’s appearance at Turning Point USA and the loud applause he received is further evidence that the multi-million dollar defamation ruling against him for falsely claiming that the Sandy Hook Elementary School victims were “crisis actors” did little to harm his standing with the MAGA base and may have even led to his further embrace. Jones’s false allegations led to harassment and threats of violence against the parents whose kids were murdered at Sandy Hook.

Watch the full clip above

