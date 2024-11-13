‘Suck It Up’: House Republican Says Matt Gaetz Will Be AG Even Without Senate Confirmation

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) reacted to the nomination of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) by claiming the Florida lawmaker could become attorney general without a Senate confirmation.

President-elect Donald Trump announced via Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon that he would be nominating Gaetz to lead the Department of Justice as his attorney general. Gaetz is currently facing a House Ethics Committee investigation regarding multiple allegations of misconduct.

GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill reacted with shock following the news, including Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) who told reporters, “Are you shittin’ me?”

However, Massie reacted with glee to the announcement unlike his other conservative colleagues. The Kentucky representative told reporters to “suck it up” and accept Gaetz as the attorney general.

“He doesn’t need to. We’re in recess,” Gaetz told reporters on Wednesday when asked if Gaetz would be confirmed by the Senate. “He’s the attorney general. Suck it up!”

GOP Massie says “recess appointments” when asked if GAETZ can get confirmed by the Senate “He’s the Attorney General. Suck it up!” pic.twitter.com/zTTpQB9NAx — haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) November 13, 2024

