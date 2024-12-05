Tennessee Republican Legislator Arrested After Hit and Run, Caught on Camera Badly Flunking Sobriety Test

A Tennessee state senator was arrested for driving under the influence and video of his alleged arrest was caught on camera.

Tennessee State Sen. Ken Yager (R), 77, was arrested for driving under the influence after police located his vehicle following reports of a hit and run accident. Georgia Department of Public Safety officials confirmed the Tuesday evening arrest to WTVF, which also obtained video of the alleged arrest.

In video published by the local outlet, a man identified as Yager, whose pants appear to be wet, struggled to put one foot in front of the other and keep steady as officers gave him a field sobriety test. Yager is the GOP Senate Caucus Chair and he’s been serving in office for more than a decade. His current term ends in 2028.

Yager’s vehicle was spotted after a hit and run crash on Jekyll Island. Police said he admitted to being involved in a crash. Yager was taken to Glynn County Jail for booking. The investigation is ongoing. Yager has been released and he’s facing three charges: hit and run, failing to stop at a stop sign, and driving under the influence.

In a statement, Yager would only confirm that an “unfortunate incident” occurred on the night in question, but he would remain silent on details at the request of his attorney.

“An unfortunate incident happened last night,” he said. “On the advice of my attorney, I cannot discuss the particulars at this time. I am and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities to bring this incident to an appropriate conclusion.”

