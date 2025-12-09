Texas Republican Celebrates Jasmine Crockett Running for His Senate Seat: ‘It’s a Gift’

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) openly celebrated the news on Monday that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) had joined the Democratic Party’s primary for his Senate seat. Crockett pushed out former Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX), who is the more moderate of the two, when she joined the race, which pits her against progressive state Rep. James Talarico (D).

“Am I hiding my glee? I’ll try to wipe the smile off my face, I would say it’s a gift,” Cornyn told Semafor, adding, “Colin — obviously, he wasn’t successful before, but he was what I would call closer to a normal Democrat than Jasmine. [She] is something else.”

Cornyn joined Fox News on Tuesday and was again asked about Crockett as a potential general election opponent. Anchor John Roberts began, “You’ve got a new challenger, Jasmine Crockett, who’s already looking past the Democratic primary and toward the general election. Here is what she is saying about you. Listen here.”

“We all know that Senator John Cornyn does not have the guts to stand up to Trump. But I can tell y’all who does. I do. He used to speak out against Trump the candidate and denounce the border wall. What happened, Big John? Because now all you’re doing is bending the knee, kissing the ring, and running ads about how you vote 99% of the time with Trump,” Crockett says in a clip.

“You are running ads saying that you vote with President Trump a lot of the time, maybe ninety-nine percent, but you see that as being a plus. What do you say about Jasmine Crockett entering the fray yesterday?” asked Roberts.

“Well, Kamala Harris got about forty-two percent of the vote in 2024, and I bet Jasmine Crockett will not exceed that. She’ll be lucky if she does. She’s simply the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, of Texas. And that may work in New York, but it won’t work in Texas,” Cornyn replied.

Roberts then asked Cornyn about his own primary, “So, President Trump is a good friend of yours. He is, for the moment, withholding any endorsement of you. Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, is also in this race. Here’s what the president said yesterday: ‘I like both guys. They’re both friends of mine, and they’re both good and very different.’ So he’s withholding right now. What are you going to do to get his endorsement? Because obviously you believe that standing hand in hand with President Trump is good for your re-election, but he’s not there yet. What do you say?”

“Well, I’ve talked to President Trump on a frequent basis, most recently on Sunday, and I’ve enjoyed working with him and trying to help him. I want him to be successful. But, you know, he’s gonna have his own timetable. In the meantime, we can’t wait, and we are working as hard as we can toward that March third primary date, and I expect we’ll be successful. But it would be very helpful if he decided to weigh in on my behalf, but that’s up to him,” replied the senior Texas senator.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.