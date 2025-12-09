Trump Hurt Farmers With Tariffs — And Is Now Buying Their Loyalty for $12 Billion

President Donald Trump’s $12 billion bailout for farmers has been framed by the White House as proof that tariffs are generating enough revenue to “give back” to American producers. As the grandson of two strong farming families from Iowa and Illinois, the contrast between that storyline and the economic reality is impossible to ignore.

Watching this rollout, the pattern is every bit as familiar for this administration as it is deeply cynical. A policy creates instability. A constituency absorbs the shock. The administration reframes the fallout as evidence of Trump’s strength rather than the byproduct of his decisions.

The details make the contrast unavoidable. China halted purchases of American soybeans and other crops in direct retaliation for Trump’s tariffs. Markets shifted toward Brazil and Argentina. Prices fell. Input costs kept rising. Many farmers face the most strained financial environment since the 1980s. USDA analysts estimate losses this season could reach $44 billion. The twelve billion dollars announced at the White House covers less than a third.

Yet none of this appears in the administration’s narrative. At the event announcing the program, Trump told farmers that tariffs were enriching the country and described the payments as a small slice of the money America is collecting from nations that have “taken advantage of us for years.” The bailout was not presented as a patch for a self-inflicted economic wound. It was presented as confirmation that the strategy is working.

It is also, by any conventional definition, a government using taxpayer money to compensate an industry for losses caused by government policy—the kind of intervention Trump and his allies have spent years denouncing as socialism. China becomes the aggressor. Trump becomes the protector.

Whether this reflects deliberate strategy or instinctive reflex is hard to parse. Trump’s communications style has always been a weird blend of improvisation and repetition. What is clear is that the administration builds political narratives designed to survive contact with inconvenient facts.

The story must obscure the basic economic truth that tariffs closed off export markets. It must reposition the bailout not as a correction but as a reward for endurance. This is the architecture that keeps Trump’s coalition aligned. Supporters are encouraged to see themselves as targets of external forces and Trump as the figure who stands between them and those threats.

The tension between the story and the facts is starting to show. Fox News’ Brit Hume astutely noted that Trump’s tariffs are “hurting farmers” and that “there is no getting around it.” That matters because the durability of the administration’s narrative depends on sympathetic media outlets reinforcing it. When respected voices on conservative media describe the economic reality plainly, it becomes harder for the White House to maintain a storyline built on selective framing.

The long-term sustainability of this approach is uncertain. Narratives can delay economic consequences, but they rarely outrun them. Farmers operate on tight margins and long planning cycles. They need export markets they can rely on. They cannot build a business on temporary payments designed to offset political damage instead of market conditions. There is only so long a storyline can substitute for stable demand.

This bailout echoes the subsidies Trump deployed during his first term, but the context today is different. Back then, the trade war was pitched as a temporary hardship on the way to a better deal. This time, there is no new agreement waiting on the other side. China has already missed purchase targets from Trump’s first term. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s confidence that China will meet new commitments sounds more aspirational than grounded in evidence. The geopolitical leverage has not shifted in America’s favor, yet the administration continues to sell the same narrative.

Trump closed the White House event by telling farmers they “like” him. Many still do. The question is how long that loyalty can withstand the gap between the administration’s story and the balance sheets on family farms. The narrative remains powerful. The numbers remain unforgiving. At some point, the story has to answer to the spreadsheet.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.