Texas Republican Endorses Donald Trump — After ‘Positive Meeting’ With Ron DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump picked up another House Republican’s endorsement on Tuesday, but one that came with an extra bit of flavor as Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) made the endorsement after meeting personally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Trump already has 46 endorsements from House Republicans, including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO). He also is endorsed by 9 sitting U.S. Senators including Sens. J.D Vance (R-OH) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

New: After meeting with DeSantis, Rep. Lance Gooden announces he is endorsing Trump. pic.twitter.com/58ChbmJkeO — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) April 18, 2023

“Today, after careful consideration and a positive meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis, Congressman Lance Gooden (R-TX) announces his endorsement of President Donald J. Trump for the 2024 presidential election,” announced Gooden in a press release, adding:

While Congressman Gooden has great respect for Governor DeSantis and his accomplishments in Florida, he firmly believes President Trump’s proven track record and commitment to putting America first make him the best candidate in 2024. Congressman Gooden issued the following statement: “I met with Governor DeSantis, and while he has done commendable work in Florida, there is no doubt in my mind that President Trump is the only leader who can save America from the leftist onslaught we are currently facing. President Trump is a tireless fighter, a champion of American jobs, a guardian of our economy, and a bulwark against the relentless invasion of our borders by illegal immigrants. He unyieldingly supported our military and veterans, and bravely stood up to the dangerous socialist agenda propagated by the radical left. I wholeheartedly endorse President Donald J. Trump for the 2024 presidential election and vow to fight alongside him to reclaim our country from the leftist forces that threaten to destroy it. Together, we will ensure a prosperous and secure future for our great nation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com