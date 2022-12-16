‘They Messed with the Wrong B*tch’: Kari Lake Vows Retaliation Against ‘Evil Bastards’ She Claims Stole Her Election

Kari Lake vowed retribution against the “evil bastards” she says stole Arizona’s gubernatorial election from her in a speech at former President Donald Trump’s Florida club and home.

A video obtained by The Republican Accountability Project and shared on Twitter showed a snippet of a Thursday speech Lake delivered at Mar-a-Lago. In the video, Lake decried what she implied was a successful effort to rob her of an election victory last month.

Kari Lake speaking at Mar-a-Lago last night: "To watch these evil bastards…to watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch." pic.twitter.com/HY6Y4WM0wO — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) December 16, 2022

“We just had such a huge movement going into election day, so to watch these people – these evil bastards,” Lake said to applause.

“Can I say that here, is that alright?” she continued. “To watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch, ok?”

The crowd gave the comments a warm reception.

Lake, a former TV anchor, lost her election to Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs by 17,000 votes. She has filed a legal challenge in court but the race has been certified. Lake has accused her state’s election officials of rigging the election for Hobbs.

She has also refused to concede the race and has filed a legal challenge that could drag out for months. KPNX reported:

Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, is scheduled to take the oath of office as Arizona’s governor on Monday, Jan. 2. Lake lawyer Bryan Blehm, who was the attorney for the Cyber Ninjas’ partisan election review last year, had asked the judge for a three-day hearing on Lake’s election claims. Hobbs’ attorney warned during Tuesday’s court hearing that dragging out the case could cast a pall on the January inauguration.

