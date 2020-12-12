CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell spoke to the crowd at a pro-Trump march in D.C. on Saturday, and singled out Fox News Channel as being “in on” a major conspiracy to overthrow the Donald Trump because of their having called Arizona for Joe Biden.

“We cannot give up ever on this,” said Lindell to the crowd, which in no way was giving up, being as they were in D.C. marching under the banner of “Stop the Steal” and in protest of the election results and, more recently the Supreme Court. “This is a spiritual warfare in our country and in the world.”

“This fraud is real,” he said. “It’s of epic proportions that this election was stolen.”

After several more statements along the same lines, including his frequent line about having “broken” some mysterious “algorithms,” he pointed the finger at Fox News.

“They were going for everything. They were going to take everything we had,” he said. “Why do you think Fox declared Arizona with only 14% of the vote in? They already knew what they did! They were in on it!”

As the crowd cheered he continued. “I’m serious, they had to be on it!”

He also said “they should all go to prison when they are found out.”

At the conclusion of his remarks, he delivered another line that is going viral on social media. Lindell was saying that the fraud will be proven, and that Trump will somehow still be elected.

Then Lindell suggested we might already be in the Biblical “end times” just as the crowd was chanting “four more years” of Trump.

Good timing.

Watch the clips above, courtesy of C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]