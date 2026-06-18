Megyn Kelly called out Iran war hawks who are blaming Vice President JD Vance for the controversial memorandum of understanding instead of President Donald Trump.

To close out the 52nd G7 Summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, Trump told reporters he signed the Iran deal at the Palace of Versailles in the presence of President and First Lady Macron.

Kelly discussed the deal with After Party host Emily Jashinsky in Wednesday’s episode.

“I like that idea, sure,” Trump responded, garnering laughter from the audience. “What? This way, if it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. You better be careful, JD. He’s going to turn his plane around and get the hell out of here. Yeah, I like that idea.”

Kelly offered her take on Trump’s commentary as she attacked critics who have been going after Vance for the deal:

Of course Trump is joking. Trump knows that the buck stops with him, and everybody on earth knows that the buck stops with him. But it’s fine. To me, it’s actually been very amusing to watch the President’s critics try to lay this at the feet of JD Vance because, well, I’m just going to say it, I don’t normally use this word, but they’re p*ssies, sorry. That’s the problem here. If you have a problem with the deal, just say it outright. It’s like they won’t because they are afraid of looking inconsistent because they were so like, ‘Get ’em Trump, stick ’em, launch the war, do it, do it.’ And now they’re like, ‘Oh sh*t, we hate this,’ and so they don’t want to say that because they have been spending the last four months attacking people like me and others who are President Trump’s supporters but disagreed with him on this war.

She challenged them to be willing to blame Trump outright if they disagree with the deal, instead of cowering behind criticism of Vance.

“They’re so scared to be like, ‘This sucks, we hate it,’ because they don’t want to look like hypocrites, but we can all see right through it,” she said of critics’ responses to the deal. “We totally understand what you are doing. You are not fooling anybody. Have the balls to say, to actually feel, that you hate it, and good luck not blaming it on Trump if you hate it.”

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