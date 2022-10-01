‘Thinks She’s My Biographer!’ Trump Trashes Maggie Haberman at Michigan Rally – But Doesn’t Use Her Name

At his Michigan rally on Saturday ex-president Donald Trump attacked Maggie Haberman by reference but not name over her new book, specifically attacking the story about him almost firing Ivanka Trump.

Among the many startling or wild anecdotes chronicled by New York Times reporter Haberman in her new book Confidence Man is the story that Trump came close to firing his daughter and her husband Jared Kushner by tweet.

Trump has been after Haberman with extra gusto this week, including in a Truth Social post on Friday in which he spelled her name wrong and called the book “boring.”

At his rally on Saturday, Trump didn’t spell her name wrong — or use it at all.

Trump was trashing former members of his administration over their own books, saying they “gave in to the dark side” and “fabricated stories.”

“They had a story the other day that I wanted to fire my daughter Ivanka. That didn’t happen,” said Trump. “No, but how do you call your daughter and explain this, right? You know, they read this disgusting — that was a writer from the fake New York Times, the failing New York Times, lot of unfunded liability.”

After giving the crowd time to boo the paper, he was more direct about Haberman.

“That was a really bad reporter. Thinks, thinks that she’s my biographer!” he said mockingly. He compared her unfavorably to the press at the event. “Even though she knows me a lot less than some of the people standing right on that platform right back there. Some of whom are okay! Like about ten percent.”

Usually when Trump gets to the part of the rally where he points at that platform, he’s come to bury the press not to praise them.

