MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson said “miserable libtards” better realize the World Cup has been a huge win for President Donald Trump.

Johnson appeared on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday night after the U.S. Men’s National Team was eliminated from the tournament by Belgium.

The brutal ouster came after Trump openly bragged about calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an ultimately successful bid to overturn a red card that would have kept USMNT striker Folarin Balogun out of the Round of 16 — prompting sports fans to call out an alleged “Trump curse” on sports teams.

Johnson told guest host Charlie Hurt that those rooting against the United States have it all wrong — then laid out some new rules for the game:

CHARLIE HURT: Benny Johnson is the host of the Benny show and joins us now. Before we get to NATO, and I do want to get to all that, I want to start with the FIFA uh, soccer game. And the degree to which you actually had Trump deranged Democrats rooting for America to lose. Did you ever think that you would live to see a day where a major political party in the United States would openly root for failure to this degree?

BENNY JOHNSON: Yeah Charlie, so thus ends the two weeks every single four years that America cares about soccer. And that’s too bad and I checked the scorecard actually just for some cold comfort for team America fans who were enraptured at our actual quite incredible and impressive team this year.

Belgium, you are not going to believe this, has won zero Super Bowls and Belgium has won zero World Series and I think that’s really important for people to take away. And also I would like to propose a rule for FIFA. Nobody asked me but I think this should be something that is standard. If America has had to invade your country to liberate you in the last 100 years, then we should get a one goal advantage I think.

HURT: That should be a red card against them.

JOHNSON: That red card thing worked great.

HURT: Right.

JOHNSON: That’s exactly right. So we should have been up 2-0 just at the start of the match. And so, Belgium obviously has needed to be liberated and has begged for America’s help, as has all of Europe. And my recommendation to all of the seething libs, man those clips, those people don’t seem like they would be a lot of fun at parties.

My recommendation to them is to go check TikTok. Go check all of the people who traveled to America from these socialist countries, from Europe. They love it here. They don’t want to leave. They’re begging to stay.

We could do a trade, man. We are talking sports here, Charlie, we could just swap. We could swap these miserable libs and they can go live in their socialist utopias in Europe with no ice and no air conditioning and the glorious free health care that we pay for with our military budget and we can swap them.

All of the people of Europe and these NATO countries should take note, this has been an incredible propaganda win for Trump and the American people.

The incredible result of having a World Cup here and the people of Europe saying we love it here in America. They have this thing called ranch dressing, they have this thing called free refills. It’s a paradise in America. It’s been wonderful for us. So yeah I will trade our libs for the grateful Europeans any day.