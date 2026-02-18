Wes Moore Hits Back At Trump’s Request For Him To Ask ‘Politely’ For Help Over Potomac Spill

Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D) hit back at President Donald Trump for claiming that he would “fix” the sewage spill in the Potomac River only if Moore and other Democratic governors called the president and asked him “politely.”

Moore spoke to CNN’s Kasie Hunt on Wednesday’s edition of The Arena about the ongoing crisis, which began in January when a section of the river’s interceptor– transporting wastewater– collapsed in Moore’s state of Maryland.

Trump and Moore had already traded accusations of blame over the spill when on Tuesday, the president claimed that the federal government could resolve the crisis– on one condition.

“Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., who are responsible for the massive sewage spill in the Potomac River, must get to work, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social. “If they can’t do the job, they have to call me and ask, politely, to get it fixed.”

Moore responded to Trump and his administration on Wednesday, taking a shot at White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who dually blamed Moore for “gross mismanagement” leading up to the rupture at her briefing earlier that day.

“I mean, what she says is laughable, and it continues to remind me that this is not a serious team that we’re working with,” said Moore.

He continued, laying out his “nice ask” for President Trump:

We’re talking about a D.C. pipe on federal land, right? The area that we’re talking about, that has been under federal control for the past century. And so any indication or any insinuation that somehow this is a Maryland issue or a Virginia issue is ridiculous. This is a D.C. pipe on federal land. The only difference is the reason that I ordered our team to be able to support Washington, D.C in their effort on the cleanup was one, I did not want contagion that would impact the people of Maryland. And second, I believe in actually helping our neighbors, and when our neighbors needed help, I told, I instructed our team to assist them and help them. And this is, in January we started this process that for now the past week there is no overflow that is taking place from that jurisdiction. And now, now the White House wants to get involved even though I was doing, we were doing their their job for the past month? And so, if the president wants me to ask nicely, here’s my nice ask to the president. Mr. President, please do your job.

Watch above via CNN.

