‘This is Bullsh*t!’ Gaetz, Boebert Reportedly Threaten McCarthy With Democratic Speaker

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO) have reportedly threatened Kevin McCarthy that they are willing to vote for a Democratic Speaker to keep him from the job.

In a speech behind closed doors to the House GOP caucus on Tuesday, McCarthy refused to back down from his bid for the gavel as there are enough Republicans to deny him the 218 votes he needs to win. There will be 222 GOP members of the incoming 118th Congress, which will be sworn in on Tuesday. Five have stated that they won’t vote for McCarthy — which is enough to block his bid.

“I’m not going to go away. I’m going to stand until the last four friends stand with me,” said McCarthy, according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman.

🚨🚨MCCARTHY IN THE CLOSED GOP MEETING: “I’m not going to go away. I’m going to stand until the last four friends stand with me.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2023

McCarthy said that House Freedom Caucus members, which include Boebert and Gaetz, would rather have Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) be Speaker. Jeffries has already been elected by the House Democratic caucus as the lower congressional chamber’s minority leader, the first black congressional leader of either party.

McCarthy, according to Sherman, also said, “I’ve earned this job.”

MCCARTHY is now running through all he did to get to the brink of the speakership. “I’ve earned this job,” he tells the conference behind closed doors. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2023

“This is bullshit,” said Boebert following McCarthy’s speech, according to Sherman.

LAUREN BOEBERT said this after McCarthy’s speech: “This is bullshit” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2023

According to Sherman, Boebert and Gaetz told McCarthy during a Monday meeting they “don’t mind” if Jeffries is elected Speaker.

“In a private mtg yesterday, GAETZ, BOEBERT, PERRY told McCarthy they wanted their OWN legal entity in House to wage lawsuits. The group also told McCarthy that they don’t mind if the speaker vote goes to plurality and @RepJeffries is elected bc they’ll fight him,” tweeted Sherman.

MORE NEWS — In a private mtg yesterday, GAETZ, BOEBERT, PERRY told McCarthy they wanted their OWN legal entity in House to wage lawsuits. The group also told McCarthy that they don’t mind if the speaker vote goes to plurality and @RepJeffries is elected bc they’ll fight him. https://t.co/UMSJX0DmFI — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2023

Were McCarthy not able to get the necessary votes to become House Speaker, other possible candidates could include Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), who is set to be House Majority Leader; Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the House GOP Conference Chair; and Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC).

Watch above via CNN.

