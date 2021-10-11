‘This Is F*cking New Jersey’: NJ Democratic Party Roasts GOP Candidate for Past Support of Cursing Ban With Profanity-Laden Ad

The Democratic Party of New Jersey is taking aim at Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli over his past support for banning public profanity.

In ad released on Monday, a man off camera tells multiple people (possibly actors) that Ciattarelli “once led an effort to ban swearing.”

“You’re sh*tting me,” replied one woman.

Jack Ciattarelli is so out of touch with New Jersey, he supported a ban on cursing in his town. Here’s what some New Jerseyans had to say about that. Let’s keep moving New Jersey forward with @PhilMurphyNJ. pic.twitter.com/GuK2ek61fa — NJ Dems (@NJDSC) October 11, 2021

Others in the ad appeared equally indignant. Here is a sampling of reactions:

“No f*cking way.”

“What an a**hole.”

“What the f*ck?”

“This is f*cking New Jersey.”

As a member of the Borough Council in Raritan, NJ in 1994, Ciattarelli voted in favor of an ordinance prohibiting cursing in the town. It passed 5-0, but the police chief at the time said he wouldn’t enforce because it would likely invite a successful lawsuit.

The ad was paid for by the New Jersey Democratic State Committee, which despite its issue with Ciattarelli’s past support of public censorship, nonetheless censored the naughty words.

Ciattarelli is hoping to unseat Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in November. Murphy issued a statement on Monday morning that read in part “While serving on the Raritan Borough Council in the 1990s, Ciattarelli voted for and championed a ban on cursing in the community — that’s right, a ban on cursing. In New Jersey. What the f*ck was Ciattarelli thinking?”

