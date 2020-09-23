Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) hit back at President Donald Trump for the racially-charged comments he made about her during his campaign rally on Tuesday night.

During Trump’s speech in Pennsylvania, he went on a riff about Omar and her congressional colleagues known as The Squad. The president soon narrowed in on Omar specifically, saying “we are going to win the state of Minnesota because of her.”

“She is telling us how to run our country,” he continued. “How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing? She is telling us how to run our country.”

Omar has been an American citizen for 20 years, and she emigrated to the U.S. from Somalia years before that as a child refugee. The representative of Minnesota’s 5th District took notice of Trump’s attack on her, and she responded “this is my country & I am a member of the House that impeached you. Secondly, I fled civil war when I was 8. An 8-year-old doesn’t run a country even though you run our country like one.” She also threw in a Mean Girls reference for good measure.

These cult-like rallies leave me wondering one thing: pic.twitter.com/58VjLl4II0 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 23, 2020

Trump’s rally remarks echo a series of comments he made in 2019 when he told Omar and her fellow progressive congresswomen of color to “go back” to “the crime-infested places from which they came.” At the time, Trump’s remarks were broadly condemned as evidence of his racism.

Watch above, via C-SPAN3

