Top Georgia Official Who Trump Pressured to ‘Find’ Votes Delivers Searing Response to Indictment

The Georgia secretary of state who defied Donald Trump’s demand to help him overturn his 2020 election defeat delivered a searing statement in the wake of the former president’s latest indictment.

Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, released a brief statement on Tuesday after a Georgia grandy jury indicted Trump on 13 felony charges.

“The most basic principles of a strong democracy are accountability and respect for the Constitution and rule of law,” Raffensperger said. “You either have it, or you don’t.”

Raffensperger came into the national media spotlight following the 2020 election, as Georgia emerged as a hot spot in Trump’s fight to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory, which was narrow in the Peach State.

The Georgia secretary of state certified the results after Trump’s allies demanded a recount, and days before January 6, Trump held an hour-long call with Raffensperger where he demanded he “find” enough votes to swing the results in his favor.

“All I want to do is this,” Trump said. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

Raffensperger defended Georgia’s vote count while telling Trump his election fraud claims were bogus, yet the recorded call shows that Trump continued pressuring him into assisting the attempted overturn.

“So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break,” Trump said. “So tell me, Brad, what are we going to do? We won the election and it’s not fair to take it away from us like this.”

Trump and 18 co-defendants have now been indicted in Georgia on charges of violating the state’s RICO laws with their scheme to overturn Trump’s loss.

