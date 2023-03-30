Top House Democrat UNLOADS on Jim Jordan, Trolls His Response to Trump’s ‘Death & Destruction’ Post

The ranking member of the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI), tore into Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and the committee itself on Thursday while giving a fiery opening statement at a hearing about alleged censorship on social media.

Plaskett began by arguing we are “here to talk about the weaponization of the federal government when the greatest weaponizer has been Donald Trump.”

The non-voting member from the U.S. Virgin Islands continued by reading quotes from a recent New York Times article into the record:

Yesterday, The New York Times. I know it’s not everyone in here’s favorite paper, but I’d like to submit this. I have a motion to submit this into the record. Thank you. The article was on March 29, 2023, and it says Trump says the justice system has been weaponized. He would know. Yes, he would. And why would he know? In that article, it lists instances of his attempts to weaponize the federal government when he was president and the words of his own people, quote, ‘He was always telling me what we need to use the that we need to use the FBI and the IRS to go after people. It was constant and obsessive. And it just what he’s claiming is being done to him now,’ said John F Kelly, Mr. Trump’s White House chief of staff. Quote, ‘I would tell him why it was wrong. And while I was there, I did everything I could to steer him away from it and tell him why it was a bad idea,’ Mr. Kelly said. ‘I thought we were successful. We would often ask a lot of people to do a lot of things that he didn’t want to do himself in the hopes that someone would do it and he would claim he did nothing wrong.’

“That’s the twice impeached former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff speaking, so don’t tell me he didn’t weaponize the government. I don’t think we’re going to be investigating that, however,” Plaskett continued.

“And, Mr. Chairman, I know that you and my Republican colleagues believe that Mr. Trump is still the leader of the Republican Party. And unfortunately, you’re following his example and attempting to weaponize Congress. Last weekend, President Trump posted the message that’s on the screen right now,” she continued, before reading Trump’s Truth Social post attacking Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg:

‘What kind of person can change charge another person, in this case a former president of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting president in history and the leading candidate by far for the Republican Party nomination with a crime when it is known by all that no crime has been committed and also known that the potential death and destruction and such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country. Why? And who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truly hates the USA. Exclamation point.

“He threatened death and destruction if an independent state-level duly elected prosecutor took action against him. Now, Mr. Chairman was asked about this post previously, and his response was that he needed his glasses to read it. I hope that he and all my colleagues can see it now up there on the screen,” Plaskett added, jabbing Jordan over a comment he made last week to NBC News reporter Sahil Kapur.

“Mr. Chairman, you and other members of this body have sent multiple letters in your capacity as chairman to seek to interfere in the investigation of the president by a duly elected state representative and demanding that District Attorney Bragg appear for a transcribed interview in a matter that is under criminal investigation,” Plaskett continued, concluding:

That is not appropriate. That is not what this Congress is supposed to be about. That is an abuse of the power of this body, of this committee, and that is the weaponization of Congress, plain and simple. The real question before us today is why are the chairmen and others, why are congressional Republicans doing the president’s dirty work? That’s what we should be investigating, not chasing politically motivated theories that have already been shown to be baseless. I yield back.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN 3.

