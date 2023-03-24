Jim Jordan Tells NBC Reporter He Can’t Read Well Without His Glasses When Shown Trump’s ‘Death & Destruction’ Post

Senior National Political Reporter at NBC News Sahil Kapur asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) Friday for a response to former President Donald Trump’s latest headline-grabbing screed against his possible upcoming indictment in New York City, which many critics labeled as incitement to violence.

Kapur detailed Jordan’s reaction on Twitter, “Asked Rep. Jim Jordan what he makes of Trump’s warning about “potential death & destruction” if indicted; Jordan said he hasn’t seen Trump’s post.”

Asked Rep. Jim Jordan what he makes of Trump’s warning about “potential death & destruction” if indicted; Jordan said he hasn’t seen Trump’s post. When I showed this to him on my phone, he said he can’t read well without his glasses. He added he’s reviewing DA Bragg’s letter. pic.twitter.com/24QfpyVdpV — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 24, 2023

“When I showed this to him on my phone, he said he can’t read well without his glasses. He added he’s reviewing DA Bragg’s letter,” Kapur added, referencing the back and forth between Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and House Republicans who have asked for Bragg to testify before Congress on the matter.

Kapur included Trump’s post from Friday morning, which read:

What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!

Trump has been on a tear attacking Bragg in recent days and has been slammed as “racist” for calling him a “SOROS BACKED ANIMAL.” Additionally, Trump shared a split-screen image of him holding a bat on one side with an image of Bragg’s head on the right. Right-of-center news aggregator, the Drudge Report, ran a headline on Friday regarding the image that reads, “PSYCHO DON! THREATENS MANHATTAN DISTRICT ATTORNEY.”

