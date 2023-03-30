‘That’s False!’ Dems Revolt When Jim Jordan Claims Jan. 6 Probe Didn’t Let Republicans ‘Cross-Examine One Single Witness’
Democrats at a hearing revolted when Republican Chairman Jim Jordan falsely claimed that the January 6 committee did not afford Republicans the opportunity to “cross-examine one single witness” during its entire tenure.
The GOP-led House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing Thursday that devolved into chaos when Democratic members were not permitted to cross-examine Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, resulting in several minutes of near-brawling.
Quite a bit later in the hearing, Jordan decided to revive the argument by claiming that the January 6 committee, which included Republican members Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, did not allow Republicans to cross-examine witnesses:
REP. LYNCH: Mr. Chairman, my time’s expired. I yield back.
REP. JORDAN: Gentleman yields back. I would point out that last Congress, the Democrats ran a committee in that Congress for a year and a half which gave no ability to the Republicans to cross-examine one single witness. So we do believe the ability to cross-examine is important. We also believe in following the custom.
REP. LYNCH: That’s false!
REP. JORDAN: Mr. Sauer…
REP. GOLDMAN:: You couldn’t question witnesses at a hearing? Hour. You were not allowed to question witnesses at a hearing. Is that what you’re saying?
REP. JORDAN: Mr. Sauer, you deposed Dr. Fauci…
REP. SANCHEZ: Point of order. Mr. Chairman, could you clarify that statement? Because I find it incredibly hard to believe.
REP. JORDAN: Point of order. That’s not a point of order.
REP. SANCHEZ: What basis in fact do you have for making that…
REP. JORDAN: Gentlelady has not stated a point of order…
REP. SANCHEZ: That assertion? Are we just here to allege wild allegations that have no factual…
REP. JORDAN: Mr. Sauer.
REP. SANCHEZ: (inaudible) to pick it up.
REP. JORDAN: The gentlewoman has not been recognized. I’d like, Mr. Sauer, You deposed Dr. Fauci last fall?
Then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy infamously declined to appoint any additional Republican members to the January 6 committee.
Watch above via C-Span.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com