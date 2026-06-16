Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) revealed he has yet to be briefed on the contents of President Donald Trump‘s deal with Iran.

During a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, a reporter asked Thune if he is familiar with the intricacies of the deal and if he believes any of the Trump administration’s objectives for the war have been met.

At first, Thune only answered the latter question:

Well I think that the, for sure, my view, a lot of the objectives have been achieved. Completely, I won’t say eliminated, but certainly diminished in any way their nuclear capability. It’s buried deep underground now, and obviously when it comes to their navy, we’ve destroyed, I think the number is 161 ships. When it comes to their air defenses, if you look at their capabilities, ballistic missiles, production facilities, all those sorts of things, we have done great damage, I would say, to Iran’s ability to inflict terror and kill people in that region and around the world. So, yeah, I think they’ve achieved a lot of their military objectives, and the question now is whether or not the Iranians want to come to the table and participate in a Middle East that actually allows for an economy, a secure place for people to do business, and we’re going to find that out soon enough, I think.

The reporter doubled down on her first question, asking Thune if he had been “briefed on what is in the memorandum.”

Thune took a beat to look at his colleagues before responding.

“I don’t think, I certainly have not yet, although we are requesting that, and I assume we will at some point hear from the administration with greater specificity about what’s in that memorandum,” he said. “I mean, we’re all hearing in generalities what’s been reported so far, but until I get more specific information, I’m going to hesitate to say anything more about it.”

Watch above via LiveNOW from Fox News.

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