‘I Get Her Frustration’: Trump’s Attorney General Weighs in on Melania’s Wild Epstein Presser

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche defended First Lady Melania Trump for holding her much-publicized press conference last week during which she denied having any ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

“I get her frustration,” Blanche said during an interview on Fox News on Tuesday.

Blanche was asked about the First Lady’s press conference by America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer. The program played a clip from Trump’s press conference in which she said the “lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” before calling on Congress to have a public hearing for women who accused Epstein of sex crimes.

“Did you know she was going to make that statement and did you have information prior?” Hemmer asked. “Will you act on her request before Congress? And when you remember what the president said when you give all the files out there, the innocent people will be hurt. And we’ve seen that to some degree. How would you answer those three questions?”

“No, the first lady does not check with me before she speaks to the American people, and I wouldn’t expect her to,” Blanche said. “But what she said rings true to me. And what I mean by that is, there have been tons of false narratives around her and her relationship — or lack thereof — with Epstein.”

He then said he understands her frustration over the claims linking her to Epstein; the first lady and President Donald Trump are seen in several pictures with Epstein over the years, but the president has said he ended his relationship with Epstein after discovering he was a creep.

One of the Justice Department files released earlier this year showed Donald Trump thanking Florida cops for investigating Epstein and his “evil” accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in 2006, two years before Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from a minor.

“As far as her call to Congress, it’s exactly the same thing we’ve been saying for the year, which is the following: If there is a victim that has evidence against anybody, they should absolutely report it to the F.B.I. And we’ll take it seriously, no matter what. So her call to Congress to have witnesses come forward and testify is not inconsistent with what the department of justice — and President Trump, frankly — has been saying for many years,” said Blanche.

Blanche then echoed what former attorney general Pam Bondi said a few months ago — that there are no more Epstein Files for the DOJ to release: “We have released everything. Listen, we reviewed 6 million pieces of paper. What we released was anything associated with the Epstein files. So we are not sitting on a single piece of paper… if we find something else tomorrow, we’ll release it.”

Watch above.

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