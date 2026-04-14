CNN Data Guru Warns Trump Is ‘Underwater’ With Key Demo That ‘Put Him in the White House’

CNN data analyst Harry Enten warned that President Donald Trump was way “underwater” with “non-college white voters” – the key demographic that “put him in the White House” in 2016 and 2024 — in a grim Tuesday morning segment.

Enten stood in front of his big board in the network studio to show anchor John Berman his bleak findings after averaging out the results from three major polls held by CNN, CBS, and Fox News.

“He is sliding right into the water. This is a ‘ruh roh’ moment, to quote the great Scooby Doo,” he said. “Trump’s net approval rating with non-college whites. Look at this! In February of 2025, it was plus 32 points. Down it goes. Look at Johnny! Johnny is just shocked by this number! And now it is minus 2 points. That is a 34–point shift!”

The analyst branded the new figures a “Really?!” moment, quipping: “Yes it is.”

Berman then pressed Enten on what major issues were driving the key demographic away from the president, and two stood out – the economy and the war with Iran.

“On the economy, his net approval rating non-college whites, you go back to February 2025 he was 26 points above water,” he said. “Look at this shift: minus 15 points! 15 points underwater with non-college whites when it comes to Donald Trump’s net approval rating on the economy, that is an over 40-point shift away from the president with a key core group of his!”

“What about the war?” the host asked.

Enten replied: “Well, the war ain’t helping him because just take a look here, non-college whites net approval rating of U.S. military action against Iran minus 5 points. You think that’s low? Come over to this side of the screen. How about Trump in Iran? Minus 13 points. A very unlucky 13 indeed for the president of the United States with a key core group of his.”

“It turns out he’s alienating a lot of folks with this war, not just the pope,” he concluded.

Watch above via CNN.

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