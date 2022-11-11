Trump’s ‘Fired Up’: Jason Miller Says Former President Will Still Announce 2024 Run on Tuesday Despite Midterms Backlash

Former President Donald Trump will be announcing his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday despite some disappointing midterm races for Republicans, advisor Jason Miller insisted on Friday.

Miller made the declaration in a conversation with Steve Bannon on his War Room podcast. He claimed the former president’s announcement will be “very professional” and “buttoned up.”

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president and it’s gonna be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement. We did a run-through this morning with the logistics team that some great folks that are on board,” Miller said.

He added that Trump wants people to know he’s “fired up.”

“He said ‘there doesn’t need to be any question. Of course, I’m running. I’m gonna do this and I want to make sure that people know that I’m fired up,'” Miller said.

Jason Miller says Trump plans to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Tuesday, November 15. Earlier this week, Miller was on Newsmax urging Trump to delay announcing until after the GA runoff. pic.twitter.com/sWLvlCo0rO — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 11, 2022

Miller’s comments came quickly after he said he had advised Trump to hold off on his announcement until after the Georgia runoff election.

“Of course, President Trump had said he’d be making an announcement on Nov. 15, next Tuesday. I’m advising the president to hold off until after the Georgia race,” he told Newsmax earlier this week.

At the time, the Republican strategist said the focus needs to be on Georgia and Republican Herschel Walker’s bid to get into the Senate.

Trump already blasted some midterm elections, claiming without proof that there may be electoral fraudulence as he also claimed about the 2020 presidential race. Republicans lost a number of significant races in the midterms, including a Pennsylvania Senate the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz was vying for, losing to Democrat John Fetterman.

Trump’s influence on the Republican Party has become an even bigger topic of debate following the midterms. Even his loyal former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany urged Trump to suspend his coming announcement, insisting Republican focus should be on Walker’s race.

