Trump Attacks ‘Weak RINO Bill Barr’ In Brutal Rant – Day After Barr Called on the GOP to ‘Move On’ From Former President

Former President Donald Trump tore into his former Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday in a scorched earth social media rant.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social, “Sloppy Bill Barr was a weak and ineffective Attorney General who was fired (he didn’t quit!), and now he’s nothing more than a disgruntled former “employee.” Barr was a “Bushie” who was petrified of being Impeached, which the Dems were going to do until he changed course on the Rigged Election.”

“He knows nothing about the Document Hoax, & as a lawyer & former A.G., shouldn’t be talking. Weak RINO Bill Barr always caved to the Dems, & is a disgrace to the Republican Party, & our Nation!” Trump concluded.

Trump appeared to be reacting to an opinion piece published by Barr in the New York Post on Monday. Barr’s article titled, “Trump threatens to burn down the GOP, it’s time to move on,” pulled no punches in slamming his former boss.

“Trump’s willingness to destroy the party if he does not get his way is not based on principle, but on his own supreme narcissism. His egoism makes him unable to think of a political party as anything but an extension of himself — a cult of personality,” Barr wrote in the lengthy article.

Barr, who resigned in December of 2020 after splitting with Trump over allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, has since been a strong defender of the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Barr has also been critical of Trump’s role in taking documents from the White House to his private residence in Florida, an apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act.

Barr famously scuttled the Mueller report in March 2019, sending a 4-page summary to Congress. A few days later Robert Mueller wrote to Barr to say that Barr’s letter “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions” of his investigation into Trump and that this led to “public confusion.”

A year later, Federal Judge Reggie B. Walton called Barr’s summary of the report “distorted” and “misleading.” Walton, who was ruling on a freedom of information claim surrounding the report, declared Barr’s summary to be full of “inconsistencies” that “causes the court to question whether Attorney General Barr’s intent was to create a one-sided narrative about the Mueller report — a narrative that is clearly in some respects substantively at odds with the redacted version of the Mueller report.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com