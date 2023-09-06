Trump Blasts ‘Washed Up’ Ann Coulter For Turning on Him: ‘I Just Didn’t Want Her Around’

Former President Donald Trump blasted his diehard supporter turned vicious critic Ann Coulter on Truth Social Wednesday, calling her a “washed up pundit” whom he “just didn’t want around.”

Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome (2016) has become a vocal critic of the former president, advising her fellow Republicans to “let him go” in order to succeed electorally.

“You don’t need to suck up to Trump anymore, conservative talk radio hosts, talk TV hosts, Republicans running for office,” declared Coulter last August. In another instance the year before, she told Andrew Sullivan that Trump has no respect for his voters.

“He [Trump] says he cares about them and he not only betrays them, but he lies to them,” argued Coulter, who said she was “glad” Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Now Trump has returned fire in a post on his Truth Social app.

“Ann Coulter, the washed up political ‘pundit’ who predicted my win in 2016, then went unbearably crazy with her demands and wanting to be a part of everything, to the consternation of all, has gone hostile and angry with every bit of her very ‘nervous’ energy,” asserted Trump. “Like many others, I just didn’t want her around – She wasn’t worth the trouble!”

Back in 2019, Trump deemed the longtime conservative talking head a “Wacky Nut Job” who till hasn’t figured out that, despite all odds and an entire Democrat Party of Far Left Radicals against me (not to mention certain Republicans who are sadly unwilling to fight), I am winning on the Border.”

The attack came after Coulter responded to Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the border to secure funding for the border wall he promised during his 2016 campaign, which Coulter supported but was never built.

“The only national emergency is that our president is an idiot,” complained Coulter in an radio interview at the time.

