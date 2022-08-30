‘TRUMP’S DONE’: Ann Coulter Says Polls and More Prove Ex-President is Finished

Stop sucking up to Donald Trump. This was the core message of what Ann Coulter told Republicans on her Unsafe podcast this week.

Posted to her Substack, Coulter titled the episode “Trump’s done,” echoing a statement she made in a column in January. Now, however, the conservative author has no doubt his influence on the Republican Party is quickly dwindling.

Coulter compared Trump’s rise in the world of politics to that of Sarah Palin, who saw her star fade significantly after John McCain’s unsuccessful 2008 presidential campaign. Coulter cited poll numbers, a Roger Stone backpedal email, and dwindling rally crowds as some of the proof Trump has become irrelevant to most Republicans.

“They’re like Deadheads,” Coulter said of those still running to MAGA rallies. “They’re following him from place to place. He sings the same songs.”

Loyalty among Trump “fanatics,” she added, is not “indicative of a movement sweeping the nation.” Coulter mentioned a pair of Stone emails she received from the Trump team. The first was an email “slamming” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), considered by many to be Trump’s biggest 2024 competition, should both men run for the Republican Party nomination. A second email, Coulter said, was Stone “backpedaling” on his criticism of DeSantis after he heard complaints from conservatives supportive of the governor.

“This suggests to me Trump is not the huge hit [he was],” she said.

Coulter also cited recent FiveThirtyEight poll numbers showing Trump, with an average of more than 50 percent, having an unfavorable view of the former president as proof voters are tired of the Republican.

She accused Trump of making last-minute endorsements for candidates who were likely to win their primaries anyway, therefore taking credit for the victories and giving the illusion of influence. She encouraged those who may have left the party over Trump to “come back.”

“Republicans, it’s not the party of Trump. It’s safe to come back, and it’s safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump,” she said.

The conservative pundit predicted Republicans could enjoy healthy wins in the midterm elections if right-wing commentators stop focusing so furiously on Trump loyalists.

“People are angry. Republicans are really angry. We are on a smooth glide path to really, really good midterm elections, and the only thing that can blow it is what probably will blow it: the Republican Party,” she said.

Coulter’s message to Republican politicians and fellow conservative radio and TV talking heads was clear: Trump is over, so let him go.

“You don’t need to suck up to Trump anymore, conservative talk radio hosts, talk TV hosts, Republicans running for office,” she announced. “He’s done. He’s over.”

