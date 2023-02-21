Trump Debuts Weird New Nickname For DeSantis — And Enrages MAGA By Boosting His Former Democratic Rival
Donald Trump’s latest attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) did not go over very well with some of his supporters.
In a pair of Truth Social messages posted on Tuesday, Trump tore into DeSantis and Fox News. Trump, a rabid consumer of media coverage, blasted “RINO Network” Fox News for covering a Staten Island event attended by DeSantis over an event he attended.
According to Trump’s second post, DeSantis deserves no credit for any positive gains made by the state of Florida. He even threw a compliment toward Charlie Crist, who unsuccessfully ran for governor as a Democrat against DeSantis. Before being a Democrat, Crist was a Republican governor in Florida.
“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Even some vocal Trump supporters had to do a double-take after he gave a pat on the back to Crist, who has been a fierce critic of both Trump and DeSantis.
“Is Trump actually trying to lose support at this point? Is this what 5D chess without a full set looks like? People want competency and that’s exactly what we have in Florida,” podcaster Dave Rubin, a Florida resident, tweeted in response to Trump.
“I don’t think Trump needs to attack DeSantis. Nor should he. Makes DeSantis look like the presumptive nominee, when Trump clearly is. Trump and DeSantis ought to be making an alliance which is the best way to achieve both of their ambitions. Also best for the GOP and the country!” conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza wrote.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com