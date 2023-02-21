Trump Debuts Weird New Nickname For DeSantis — And Enrages MAGA By Boosting His Former Democratic Rival

Donald Trump’s latest attack on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) did not go over very well with some of his supporters.

In a pair of Truth Social messages posted on Tuesday, Trump tore into DeSantis and Fox News. Trump, a rabid consumer of media coverage, blasted “RINO Network” Fox News for covering a Staten Island event attended by DeSantis over an event he attended.

According to Trump’s second post, DeSantis deserves no credit for any positive gains made by the state of Florida. He even threw a compliment toward Charlie Crist, who unsuccessfully ran for governor as a Democrat against DeSantis. Before being a Democrat, Crist was a Republican governor in Florida.

“Florida was doing GREAT long before Ron DeSanctus got there. People are fleeing from New York to Florida (and other places) because of high TAXES and out of control CRIME, not because of Governor (thank you President Trump!) DeSanctimonious. Rick Scott did great, and even Charlie Crist had very good numbers. SUNSHINE AND OCEAN, very alluring!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Even some vocal Trump supporters had to do a double-take after he gave a pat on the back to Crist, who has been a fierce critic of both Trump and DeSantis.

“Is Trump actually trying to lose support at this point? Is this what 5D chess without a full set looks like? People want competency and that’s exactly what we have in Florida,” podcaster Dave Rubin, a Florida resident, tweeted in response to Trump.

Is Trump actually trying to lose support at this point? Is this what 5D chess without a full set looks like? People want competency and that’s exactly what we have in Florida. Also the nicknames just ain’t working anymore…. pic.twitter.com/SHObm7ZB1g — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 21, 2023

According to Trump, he is solely responsible for electing DeSantis but also DeSantis is a terrible Governor that is no better than Charlie Crist and has had nothing to do with the state’s success over the last several years. https://t.co/gy03qNP4oE — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 21, 2023

If Desantis had been governor of North Dakota no one would’ve moved there no matter how great his policies were. I want Desantis for ‘24 but that part is true — Adam Foster (@AdamFostermusic) February 21, 2023

As a lifelong Indy who wrote in my English bulldog in 2016, then voted for Trump in 2020 because he *did* do some good things. I'm done. I will not vote for him in 2024, even if he's the candidate. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) February 21, 2023

I think Trump has "jumped the shark"… Was in the "wish he would tweet less, but like the end results" camp when he was in office, but now, not so much. — Erik Vandermey 🇺🇸🇳🇱 (@erikvandermey) February 21, 2023

Unbelievable — Ben Hart (@BenHartBitcoin) February 21, 2023

He clearly knows if the vote is split his chances are greatly diminished! — Lance King (@NightmareRecord) February 21, 2023

I don’t think Trump needs to attack DeSantis. Nor should he. Makes DeSantis look like the presumptive nominee, when Trump clearly is. Trump and DeSantis ought to be making an alliance which is the best way to achieve both of their ambitions. Also best for the GOP and the country! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 21, 2023

"I don't think Trump needs to attack DeSantis. Nor should he. Makes DeSantis look like the presumptive nominee, when Trump clearly is. Trump and DeSantis ought to be making an alliance which is the best way to achieve both of their ambitions. Also best for the GOP and the country!" conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza wrote.

