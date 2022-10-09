Trump Demands to Know When Clinton, Bush, and Barack Hussein Obama Will Be Investigated and Prosecuted

At his Saturday rally in Nevada, ex-president Donald Trump spent a lot of time telling the crowd that former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Barack Obama — not to mention Hillary Clinton — were all much worse about retaining documents, and that the Mar-a-Lago raid and subsequent investigations are a “hoax.”

“Just look at how every other president has been treated when they left office,” said Trump. “Very interesting. They’ve been given all the time, these are other presidents, all the time needed, because you’re supposed to have as much time as you need, and complete deference when it came to their documents and their papers.”

Trump repeated stories he’s been emphasizing in the last few weeks about the former president, taking pains each time to include Obama’s middle name.

“Barack Hussein Obama moved more than 20 truckloads, over 33 million pages of documents, both classified and unclassified, to a poorly built and unsafe former furniture store located in a bad neighborhood in Chicago. With no security, by the way,” said Trump to start the rant.

He moved on then to Bush, repeating multiple times that Bush lost “22 million” pages. Next was Bill Clinton and, including the socks story, which his lawyers brought up last month. “If I did that there’d be major trouble,” he said.

Naturally, Trump brought up Hillary’s emails, too.

“When will they investigate and prosecute Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George Bush, and look into what took place with George Bush’s father, a very nice man,” asked Trump rhetorically. “And what about Barack Hussein Obama?”

Getting to the point he was attempting to illustrate, he said, “Are they under potential prosecution? I don’t think so, I don’t think they are.”

He went on to argue that “there is no crime” in the case of the former presidents, and therefore also not in his case.

“They should give me back everything that they’ve taken,” he added.

Watch the clip above, via Newsmax on YouTube.

