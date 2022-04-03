Trump Endorses ‘Tough and Smart’ Sarah Palin in Crowded Race to Succeed Late Alaska Congressman

Former President Donald Trump endorsed former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) on Sunday in her bid to succeed the late Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who passed away in mid-March at the age of 88.

“Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my Complete and Total Endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America First,” Trump said in a statement.

“Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big,” the former president added. “Now, it’s my turn!”

The ex-vice presidential candidate announced her candidacy on April 1, saying that she “would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years.”

She added that she knows she has “very big shoes to fill” and will “honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering [her]self up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for.”

Palin reportedly made an appearance at Young’s funeral in Anchorage as well.

🚨Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has unexpectedly shown up to the late Rep. Don Young’s funeral in Anchorage, per a source. She announced yesterday that she is running in the special election to succeed Young. pic.twitter.com/eu2dIdbWYH — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 2, 2022

Just two days after her announcement, she’s already earned Trump’s endorsement.

Trump endorses Sarah Palin to succeed the late Don Young in Congress pic.twitter.com/KwoRH01BgW — bryan metzger (@metzgov) April 4, 2022

Trump went on to credit Palin for lifting John McCain‘s 2008 presidential bid “out of the dumps despite the fact that she had to endure some very evil, stupid, and jealous people within the campaign itself.”

The special election for the vacant seat will take place over the summer, with primaries being held on June 11 and the general election on Aug. 16.

A total 50 candidates have entered the race, according to the Anchorage Daily News. In addition to Palin, that list of candidates includes GOP State Sen. Josh Revak, Democratic Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant, Democratic State Rep. Adam Wool, and Santa Claus, a self-described “progressive democratic socialist” currently on the city council of North Pole (yes, really).

