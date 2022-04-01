Sarah Palin Announces Congressional Run, Does Not Appear to Be April Fool’s Joke

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said she is running for Congress in the state. Though her announcement came on April Fool’s Day, it appears to be legitimate. Her statement included a link to a campaign website soliciting donations.

The 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee is seeking to fill the seat of former Rep. Don Young (R), who died last month. Young held Alaska’s at-large congressional seat since 1973

“Today I’m announcing my candidacy for the U.S. House seat representing Alaska,” she said. “Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years. I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America.”

Palin has not been in elected office since she abruptly resigned as governor in 2009 with more than a year left on her term. At the time, she was the subject of an ethics probe and was incurring high legal costs.

After resigning, Palin got her own reality television show and has occasionally appeared on cable news to offer commentary on politics. Last month, Palin was asked on Newsmax about the possibility of running for Young’s seat.

“We’ll see how this process is gonna go, in terms of filling that seat, but it would be an honor,” she responded.

“At this critical time in our nation’s history, we need leaders who will combat the left’s socialist, big-government, America-last agenda,” the statement read. “This country was built by heroes, and the radical left dishonors their legacies by opening our borders to illegal immigrants, mortgaging our children’s future, and selling out our nation’s interests to the highest bidder.”

