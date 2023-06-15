Trump Goes on All-Caps Posting Bender to Say He’s Been ‘TOTALLY EXONERATED’ and Demands Prosecutors Apologize

Former President Donald Trump fired off a series of bizarre posts on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, unilateral declaring he had been exonerated in the 37-criminal-count federal indictment against him. Trump also demanded the Justice Department apologize for charging him with the illegal retention of classified military documents.

The 2024 GOP frontrunner posted in all-caps, writing:

SO NOW THAT EVERYONE UNDERSTANDS THAT THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT, PLUS THE CLINTON SOCKS CASE, TOTALLY EXONERATED ME FROM THE CONTINUING WITCH HUNT BROUGHT ON BY CORRUPT JOE BIDEN, THE DOJ, DERANGED JACK SMITH, AND THEIR RADICAL LEFT, MARXIST THUGS, WHEN ARE THEY GOING TO DROP ALL CHARGES AGAINST ME, APOLOGIZE, AND RETURN EVERYTHING THAT WAS ILLEGALLY TAKEN (FOURTH AMENDMENT) FROM MY HOME? THIS WAS NOTHING OTHER THAN ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!

The post, which repeats many of his usual attacks on the left and the U.S. justice system, came the same day conservative legal analyst Andy McCarthy concluded Trump has virtually no defense in the case. Trump’s own attorney general, Bill Barr, argued this week that the former president “engaged in an outrageous act of obstruction and deception that obstructed that subpoena. And that is wrong. That’s a law. I mean, that’s a violation of law. That’s a serious problem for him.”

Trump followed his first post up with a second declaring, “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT AT A LEVEL SELDOM SEEN IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE!”

Finally, Trump shot off a third post, writing:

AFTER GOING THROUGH A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FOR TWO YEARS BY THE DISTRICT ATTORNEYS OFFICE IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NEW YORK, IT WAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE CASE HAS BEEN DROPPED, AND NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED. THIS WAS THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK? WHEN WILL THE OTHER FAKE CASES AGAINST ME BE DROPPED? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!

