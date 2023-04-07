JUST IN: After Swift Blowback, Trump Campaign Says Laura Loomer Will Not Be Hired

New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman confirmed on Friday that former President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign is no longer considering hiring far-right flamethrower, Laura Loomer. Haberman and Jonathan Swan reported earlier in the day that Trump wanted to bring Loomer on board, which sparked an immediate backlash among prominent figures within MAGA world.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) angrily condemned Loomer as “mentally unstable and a documented liar.”

“She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle,” Greene continued, adding:

She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes. She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Maralago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she’s running to Trump. Never hire or do business with a liar.

Greene and Loomer went on to trade barbs on Twitter accusing one another of close ties to avowed Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. Haberman wrote on Twitter in the early evening Friday, “NEW: After our reporting, a high-ranking Trump official says Loomer is not getting hired.”

Before the intense blowback, Trump had been telling aides to give Loomer a job, obsessed with her attacks on DeSantis. But the intense reaction to it being reported changed things. https://t.co/x8Fl2rVLI0 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 7, 2023

The original New York Times story was updated to note:

The original New York Times story was updated to note:

Some of Mr. Trump’s aides were said to have concerns that such a hire would cause a backlash, given her history of inflammatory statements and her embrace of the Republican Party’s fringes. That proved to be correct: The New York Times’s report on the potential hire ignited a firestorm among some of Mr. Trump’s most vocal conservative supporters, and by late Friday, a high-ranking campaign official said Ms. Loomer was no longer going to be hired.

Loomer has long been a controversial figure in right-wing circles, having twice failed in high-profile bids for Congress. Laura Trump grabbed headlines in 2020 for campaigning alongside Loomer who was best known at the time for calling Islam a “cancer” and protesting outside Twitter’s headquarters with a yellow Star of David attached to her clothes to compare alleged censorship to the Holocaust.

