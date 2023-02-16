Et Tu, Kayleigh? Trump-Die Hard McEnany Calls for DeSantis to Jump in the 2024 Race Immediately: ‘Hottest Governor in Republican Politics’

This doesn’t figure to sit well with former President Donald Trump.

Speaking Wednesday on Outnumbered, Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany — the famously loyal one-time press secretary to the former president — praised Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and encouraged him to enter the 2024 race without delay.

The former White House press secretary made her comments during a discussion about Nikki Haley announcing her presidential bid.

“I think it was very smart of her to declare right now,” McEnandy said. “Because being the only person in the race against President Trump at this moment, she got a lot of media attention. We’ll be talking about this now and for days to come.”

McEnany then compared Haley to DeSantis — noting that she was once the darling of the Right, much like DeSantis is now.

“She was the hottest name in Republican politics in 2011 to like 2015, I would say,” McEnany said. “This is the case — what you’re watching right now, polling at 3 percent — for Governor Ron DeSantis to get in right now. People say, will he get in? Will he wait? How can you wait when you are currently the hottest governor in Republican politics, seeing how hard it is to regenerate that attention almost a decade later?”

“That’s a really interesting point,” added anchor Harris Faulkner.

McEnany did make clear that she does believe the former president will be a formidable force in the 2024 race. When asked by Faulkner what she believes will be the “toughest part of the fight” for Haley, McEnany replied, “taking on Donald Trump.” Still, McEnany encouraging DeSantis to join the presidential field is notable — given all that her former boss is doing to try to keep him out.

Watch above, via Fox News.

