Trump Pardons Rapper With Violent History Who Rapped ‘F*ck Donald Trump’

President Donald Trump pardoned a rapper with a violent criminal history this week whose lyrics include, “F*ck Donald Trump.”

“I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building – as a man, as a father, and as an artist,” said rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, in a statement on Wednesday:

This moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I’ve worked hard for and I am fully prepared to step into this. Big thanks to the Pardon Czar, Ms. Alice Marie Johnson, for fighting for second chances for so many people, and to my lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, for being in my corner and all your hard work to make this possible. And thank you to everyone who believed in me. “I’m grateful. I’m Focused. I’m Ready.” -Kentrell

White House director of communications Steven Cheung responded to the news by posting one of the rapper’s songs alongside a photo of President Trump.

Gaulden has a lengthy history of violent criminal charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping, and multiple cases of assault and battery, along with firearm, drug, and fraud charges, spanning more than a decade.

On his 2017 song Red Rum, Gaulden repeatedly cursed President Trump, rapping, “Fuck Donald Trump bitch” three times.

Trump has pardoned and commuted the sentences of several rappers before, including Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. He also granted clemency to Death Row Records co-founder Michael Harris, who was serving a 28-year prison sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping, and drug dealing.

In January, Newsweek reported that at least 12 people who were either pardoned by Trump or had their sentences commuted have since found themselves in legal trouble again.