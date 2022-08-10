Trump Posts Running Commentary and Videos Live from AG’s Office as He Faces Deposition

Former President Donald Trump might have pled the Fifth during his deposition at the New York Attorney General’s Office, Wednesday, but that doesn’t mean he stayed silent. He sent out a series of posts, emails, and videos attacking Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) for her comments during her campaign vowing to sue him.

“At the very plush, beautiful, and expensive A.G.’s office,” Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning, the social media company he launched after being excommunicated from Twitter. “Nice working conditions, as people are being murdered all over New York – and she spends her time and effort on trying to ‘get Trump.'”

The ex-president posted several videos attacking James on Truth Social and Rumble (again, his video posting platform of choice after getting kicked off YouTube), mostly consisting of various clips from James’ campaign speeches.

“ABUSING THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE TO ATTACK PRESIDENT TRUMP,” the text on the screen of the first video begins, and then goes to a clip of one of James’ supporters urging her, “Please sue him for us.”

“Oh, we’re definitely going to sue him,” James replies with a big grin. “We’re going to be a real pain in the ass.”

In that video, James calls Trump an “illegitimate president” and says she “looks forward to going into the attorney general’s office, suing him, and then going home.”

Another video includes a panel on CNN, with the network’s legal analyst Elie Honig criticizing James’ campaign rhetoric. “I object to that,” he said. “I don’t think any prosecutor, Republican or Democrat, should ever run for office as a prosecutor on a platform of ‘vote for me and I’ll nail this specific person.'”

Honig added that it was “counterproductive.”

The third video was mostly a recap of the prior James clips, adding one more where she smiles and says, “He’s gonna know my name personally.”

The fourth video was again clips of James with her supporter and other campaign speech clips.

The videos were also sent out on Trump’s email list in four separate messages, each one with the subject line “ICYMI: Letitia James’ Radical Witch Hunt” and no other text, as shown in the screenshot below.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com