Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded the Fifth Amendment during a virtual deposition with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Monday that aimed to get more details on how her accomplice, dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, operated.

Her plea blocked the committee from getting any more answers, and Fox News reported the closed-door interview ended after less than an hour.

Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said Maxwell’s decision was “obviously very disappointing” immediately afterwards.

“We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators,” Comer told reporters. “We sincerely want to get to the truth for the American people, and justice for the survivors. That’s what this investigation is about.”

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) spoke to reporters for a moment after Comer. He said Maxwell’s attorney gave “no indication and would say that neither” President Donald Trump and ex-President Bill Clinton “are culpable for any wrongdoing” during a brief opening statement.

That answer comes one day after Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said he planned on asking Maxwell if she or Epstein ever procured “underage girls” for Trump.

The president has denied any sexual misconduct and said recently that the latest batch of 3.5 million Epstein-related files that were released last month “absolve” him. Trump also said he plans on suing author Michael Wolff for “conspiring” with Epstein to sabotage his political career.

MS NOW reported “The co-conspirator was expected to invoke the Fifth Amendment on a ‘blanket basis’ and refuse to answer substantive questions during the deposition,” according to a letter Khanna sent to Comer.

Maxwell is currently serving a 200year federal prison sentence for aiding Epstein’s sex crimes.

Comer told reporters his committee has five more depositions scheduled, including with both Bill and Hillary Clinton at the end of the month.

Watch Comer and Biggs above via CNN.

