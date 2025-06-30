Trump Promotes $249 Fragrance With Gold Statue of Him On Bottle: ‘Enjoy, Have Fun, And Keep Winning!’

President Donald Trump announced on Monday a limited edition, self-branded fragrance with a gold statue of him on the bottle, urging his supporters to “get one for your loved ones.”

“Trump Fragrances are here,” announced Trump in a Truth Social post. “They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!”

The fragrance is available in two versions – one for men and one for women – and will set back supporters a whopping $249 for each 100ml bottle.

On the store page, the cologne for men boasts “rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish,” and is advertised towards “men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose.”

The “Eau de parfum” for women, meanwhile, boasts a “sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion,” and allegedly “captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination.”

Trump Fragrance – which is operated by the same company that has sold Trump Sneakers and Trump Bibles – also offers supporters a “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT” branded cologne for men and women with Trump’s signature etched into the bottle, and previously sold a cologne topped with Trump’s gold bust. Trump had previously announced the new line of fragrances back in December of 2024, which added to an earlier cologne he had on the market as well.

“Trump Fragrances are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals,” reads a notice in small print at the bottom of the website. “45Footwear, LLC uses the Trump name, image and likeness under a license agreement which may be terminated or revoked according to its terms. GetTrumpFragrances.com is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign.”