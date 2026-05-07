Megyn Kelly Says Trump Has Lost All Credibility on Iran: ‘I Don’t Trust a Word’

Megyn Kelly said she doesn’t “trust a word” President Donald Trump says about the Iran war, telling Tucker Carlson on Thursday that the president’s continued contradictory claims cause her to lose faith.

Carlson joined Kelly on Thursday’s edition of The Megyn Kelly Show, where the two discussed the conflict with Iran and recent reporting that claimed a deal to end the war might be close at hand.

“I hope the possibility of ending it is real,” said Carlson. “I noticed that every time Axios announces an imminent end to the war, a lot of people make huge bets on oil futures right before it comes out and presumably make a lot of money on that, and then it never happens.”

Kelly later returned to the subject of a possible agreement, telling Carlson that she had “no idea” if the reporting was accurate. She went on to claim that the president’s constant assertion that the war was over had shaken her belief in his words.

“I have no idea whether there’s a 14-point deal or not. None whatsoever. I don’t trust a word President Trump says about this anymore. He’s told us 31 times that the Iran war is over, okay,” she said. “Only to then tweet about how we’re going to bomb them into oblivion.”

Trump has repeatedly made contradictory claims about the conflict with Iran, asserting that the U.S. had “won” the war in March, giving ultimately false timelines for the conflict, and constantly saying that Iran desperately wanted to make a deal as the war continued. On Thursday, the president told ABC News’s Rachel Scott that the recent U.S. strikes on Iran were a “love tap,” maintaining that the ceasefire was still in effect.

Once a vocal supporter of Trump, Kelly has been widely critical of the Iran war, calling out the president for high gas prices and flimsy deals. The former Fox News host continued to express her displeasure with the conflict with Carlson, lamenting the high cost of the war while questioning whether to spend money on programs for Americans.

“The argument by the Democrats was we need like some $25 billion in subsidies in order to keep this going. The government said, ‘Are you crazy? We can’t afford that.’ Guess what we just spent, a minimum, on this Iran war?” said Kelly. “The price tag was $2 billion. Of course, it’s much more than that, but that’s what the Pentagon’s willing to admit. So, we’ve spent it on Iran, but we wouldn’t spend it on our own people to save them the pain from this bill that was shoved down their throats by Barack Obama.”

Watch above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

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