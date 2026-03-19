Trump Shares Article Declaring He’s ‘Prevented Another Holocaust’ in Truth Social Posting Spree

President Donald Trump shared an article on Truth Social, Thursday declaring that he had “prevented another Holocaust” with his war against Iran.

In a posting spree to his social media platform, the president shared the piece from Israel National News from March 15, titled, “President Trump Has Prevented Another Holocaust.”

“President Trump has prevented another Holocaust by first obliterating the Iranian main nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan in Operation Midnight Hammer June 22nd to July 4th 2025 and presently in Operation Epic Fury,” wrote Jonathan Burkan and Joseph Frager in the article. “Like Nazi Germany they want to take over the world. They are an Evil Empire bent on destruction.”

Burkan and Frager claimed that Iran had been planning to “kill millions” with nuclear strikes against Israel and the United States, before declaring, “President Trump has prevented a Holocaust in both America and Israel. One day the world will give him the credit he deserves.”

Burkan currently serves as a council member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Frager is chairman of the Israel Justice Organization.

Trump claimed on Tuesday that he had prevented an “unbelievable nuclear holocaust” from taking place when he pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Deal in 2018.

In his Truth Social posting spree on Thursday, the president also shared a Fox News article titled, “MORNING GLORY: Why Trump must finish what he started with Iran’s regime,” a Townhall.com article titled, “The Left Is Petrified That Trump Will Succeed in Iran and Expose Them As Mind-Twisted Frauds,” a rant about “windmills,” and a graphic claiming that a pair of his golden Trump-branded sneakers were selling for $180,000 at a Sneaker Con in Saudi Arabia.

Joe Kent, the Trump-appointed director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned from the administration in protest on Tuesday over Trump’s war against Iran.

“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” Kent wrote in his resignation letter.

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