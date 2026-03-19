‘Nightmare!’ CNN Data Chief Stunned by Whopping 71-Point Anti-Trump Swing Among Indies on Prices

CNN senior data correspondent Harry Enten was stunned by a whopping 71-point swing against President Donald Trump among independents on the cost of living, calling it a “political nightmare waiting to happen” in the midterms.

The Trump administration got more bad news this week when wholesale inflation came in more than twice as high as expected as the war in Iran roils an already-troubled economy.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, anchor John Berman noted a new increase in gas prices as well, and asked Enten what the polls show about the price issue.

Enten poured on the bad news that Trump has cratered on the issue since he was reelected — and said there’s “no way” Republicans can win under these circumstances:

CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: This morning, prices at the pump, the national average up another four cents to $3.88 a gallon.. So the president, how do voters see him on the issue of the cost-of-living? And how does he compare to, say, when he was elected? CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: I would say that this is the most troublesome sign that I have seen for the President of the United States and the Republican Party so far. What are we talking about? Well, let’s take a look here. Voters on Trump on the cost of living. You go back when he was reelected back in October of 2024. He was beating Kamala Harris by three points on the costs of living, right? Look at his net approval rating now. Whoo! Down underwater we go! His net approval at a record low, 41 points below water! You can’t win when you’re at 41 points below water on the cost of living. Kamala Harris couldn’t win the Democratic Party couldn’t win and I’m here to tell you that there’s a better chance that I root for the New York Yankees than Donald Trump and The Republican Party winning when he’s 41 points below water. CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: This was March 12th to March 16th, we could see even more, you know, gas prices rise and the prices go up in the coming days and weeks with the Iran war. So this number could get even worse. What about independents? CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: Yeah, what about independents? You think this 41 points below water is bad, take a look at independents. It’s even worse. I mean, 60 points underwater when it comes to Trump and the cost of living among independents! Again, a record low. You go back to October of 2024. He was winning on this issue over Kamala Harris by 11 points. Look at that switcheroo. That is a 71-point switcheroo! In the wrong direction for Donald Trump when we’re coming to the cost living and independents. And this, my dear friends, is just a political nightmare waiting to happen for the Republican party come the midterm election. CNN ANCHOR JOHN BERMAN: Why, do people really care bout the cost of living? CNN SENIOR DATA CORRESPONDENT HARRY ENTEN: You know, yes, they do, Mr. Berman.

Watch above via CNN News Central.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!