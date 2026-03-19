‘Calm Down’: Conservatives Rip Margaret Brennan for Fretting Over Hegseth’s Call for Prayer
CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan singled herself out for mockery by conservatives on Thursday when she publicly fretted over Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s call for prayer for American service members.
At a Pentagon press conference on Thursday morning, Hegseth said the following:
May Almighty god continue to bless our troops in this fight. And again to the American people, please pray for them. Every day. On bended knee, with your family, in your schools, in your churches, in the name of Jesus Christ.
On X, Brennan seemed taken aback.
“The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus’ name….” she wrote.
Her consternation was of quite a bit of amusement to many on the right.
“Yes, and? Only a leftist ‘reporter’ would be offended by praying for our troops,” shot back the White House’s rapid response account.
“Correct. As Americans have been doing since George Washington prayed for our troops at Valley Forge,” observed Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson.
“Democrats are reflexively repulsed when they hear someone invoke Christ’s name. What does that tell you?” wondered Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX).
Only in DC is something like this considered even remotely offensive,” submitted Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R).
“Every now and then, they just come right out and tell you what they think about you and your beliefs. Imagine what they say in private,” wrote right-wing commentator Jesse Kelly.
“What’s with the dot dot dots at the end of this?” asked JustTheNews’ Jerry Dunleavy. “Presidents & military leaders have throughout American history asked for public prayers for our troops in harm’s way.”
The Federal Trade Commission’s Joe Gabriel Simonson suggested Brennan didn’t mean “to post this here.”
But wait, there’s more:
https://twiter.com/abigailmarone/status/2034620886070763563?s=20
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