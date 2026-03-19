‘Calm Down’: Conservatives Rip Margaret Brennan for Fretting Over Hegseth’s Call for Prayer

CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan singled herself out for mockery by conservatives on Thursday when she publicly fretted over Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s call for prayer for American service members.

At a Pentagon press conference on Thursday morning, Hegseth said the following:

May Almighty god continue to bless our troops in this fight. And again to the American people, please pray for them. Every day. On bended knee, with your family, in your schools, in your churches, in the name of Jesus Christ.

On X, Brennan seemed taken aback.

“The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus’ name….” she wrote.

The Secretary of Defense tells the American public to pray for our troops on bended knee and invoke Jesus' name…. — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) March 19, 2026

Her consternation was of quite a bit of amusement to many on the right.

“Yes, and? Only a leftist ‘reporter’ would be offended by praying for our troops,” shot back the White House’s rapid response account.

Yes, and? Only a leftist “reporter” would be offended by praying for our troops. https://t.co/Hi1FuQWaPv — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 19, 2026

“Correct. As Americans have been doing since George Washington prayed for our troops at Valley Forge,” observed Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson.

Correct. As Americans have been doing since George Washington prayed for our troops at Valley Forge. https://t.co/JHnmJQVDoQ pic.twitter.com/H6viTO802A — Kingsley Wilson (@PressSecDOW) March 19, 2026

“Democrats are reflexively repulsed when they hear someone invoke Christ’s name. What does that tell you?” wondered Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX).

Democrats are reflexively repulsed when they hear someone invoke Christ’s name. What does that tell you? https://t.co/g1EWRJXeuO — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) March 19, 2026

Only in DC is something like this considered even remotely offensive,” submitted Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R).

Only in DC is something like this considered even remotely offensive. https://t.co/U1dWsRZTqV — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) March 19, 2026

“Every now and then, they just come right out and tell you what they think about you and your beliefs. Imagine what they say in private,” wrote right-wing commentator Jesse Kelly.

Every now and then, they just come right out and tell you what they think about you and your beliefs. Imagine what they say in private. https://t.co/TMQydNf7KN — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 19, 2026

“What’s with the dot dot dots at the end of this?” asked JustTheNews’ Jerry Dunleavy. “Presidents & military leaders have throughout American history asked for public prayers for our troops in harm’s way.”

What’s with the dot dot dots at the end of this? Presidents & military leaders have throughout American history asked for public prayers for our troops in harm’s way. https://t.co/1qDAyGJoos — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 19, 2026

The Federal Trade Commission’s Joe Gabriel Simonson suggested Brennan didn’t mean “to post this here.”

I don’t think you meant to post this here https://t.co/1Y4WC9EugW — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 19, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

Calm down Madge https://t.co/zzhZT23fIu — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 19, 2026

I fail to see the problem here. https://t.co/IL0fEKWbLN — Spencer Brown (@SpencerBrown) March 19, 2026

https://twiter.com/abigailmarone/status/2034620886070763563?s=20

I pray for our troops in Jesus' name. I'm not special, it's fairly common. https://t.co/bJVX3jhea1 — Dominic Pino (@DominicJPino) March 19, 2026

And all of the internet said to Margaret's latest whining…. https://t.co/EgktU13ZEy pic.twitter.com/GQAFIO529L — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2026

Margaret Brennan knows exactly what she is doing. She is attacking people of faith: https://t.co/EKo1MlFXxb — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 19, 2026

There shouldn’t be anything controversial about praying for our troops. I encourage everyone to pray for these brave men and women. May God watch over them, protect them, and give them strength in every moment. https://t.co/QBBUH3ERgQ — Daniel Cameron (@DanielCameronKY) March 19, 2026

Yep. Normal stuff. Wait till you read FDR’s prayer before D-Day. https://t.co/bPCKpX5KHM — Daniel Darling (@dandarling) March 19, 2026

She thinks this is controversial https://t.co/0WOrewVWiI — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 19, 2026

Wow, what a blessing to have leadership that calls on the name of Jesus in these perilous times. Thank you, Lord! https://t.co/WTJh9vtn0G — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 19, 2026

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