Trump Shares Articles About Judge’s Daughter Despite Gag Order Barring Attacks

Former President Donald Trump continued Friday his attacks on the daughter of the judge in his porn star hush money trial, set to begin on April 15th.

On Monday, New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan expanded the gag order already in place on Trump – adding his daughter to the list of court-related individuals Trump was barred from publicly attacking.

Trump’s legal team then filed a motion to have Judge Merchan recuse himself because of his daughter’s work at a digital agency that promotes left-leaning causes. On Tuesday, Trump also posted to his Truth Social a clip of Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade attacking the judge’s daughter.

Trump has continued to keep the daughter front and center by sharing articles on his social media attacking her, despite the gag order.

On Friday, Trump posted two links from hard-right writers Steven Richards and Gregg Jarrett, who both furthered Trump’s claims that the Justice Merchan should recuse himself based on his daughter’s work.





The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake commented on Trump’s online behavior, “On Monday, a judge issued a gag order preventing Trump from attacking the judge’s daughter. On Tuesday, Trump posted a Fox and Friends video that included discussion of the judge’s daughter. Today, Trump is going even further, posting multiple stories that focus on the judge’s daughter.”

Whether or not Judge Merchan will take action against Trump for the posts has yet to be seen. Trump was fined in his civil fraud trial for violating the gag order by keeping up a social media post on his campaign website attacking the court’s clerk – despite the order barring attacks on her.