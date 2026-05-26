Newsmax anchor E.D. Hill pressed a State Department official on the Trump Administration continuing to say there is a ceasefire in place with Iran, despite repeated attacks from both sides — which Hill said made the term nothing more than a “farce.”

Hill got into it with State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Tuesday morning.

“A self-defensive strike implies that there was an offensive action. So how can you explain that we keep on calling this a ceasefire with those actions?” Hill started the interview off by asking.

She was referring to U.S. Central Command saying America had conducted “self-defense strikes” on missile launch sites and mine-placing boats in Southern Iran on Monday. The New York Times reported the strikes were because “Iranian surface-to-air missiles threatened some of the dozens of American warplanes and nearly two dozen Navy warships.”

Pigott said it was important to stress the “defensive nature of these actions” when answering Hill.

“We are going to take actions to defend U.S. troops and U.S. interests, that’s been clear from the very beginning and that is going to continue, and that is common sense,” he continued.

He then said President Donald Trump is stressing a “diplomatic approach” to ending the Iran war, but that the U.S. will conduct military strikes “as necessary” in retaliation. That answer didn’t make a ton of sense to Hill.

“Tommy, then why do we continue, kind of the farce, of saying it a ceasefire,” Hill said. “Let’s just say, ‘We still have this conflict ongoing.’ I don’t think the American people are going to be upset about that, you either support it or you don’t. But we clearly don’t have a ceasefire.”

Pigott didn’t really answer her question. He said Trump “holds all of the cards” in the Iran negotiations and the interview moved on from there.

Trump announced last weekend that a deal with Iran would “be announced shortly,” although reports later indicated the agreement could take a week to hammer out.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday said it is “unacceptable” that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed, but that it would be opened “one way or the other.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

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